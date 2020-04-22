Altercation leads to fatal shooting in Alamo, investigation underway

ALAMO – An investigation into an early morning fatal shooting is underway in Alamo.

Chief Richard Ozuna with the Alamo Police Department says officers responded to a call just before 3 a.m. Wednesday of shots fired at the 300 block of Laura Drive.

Upon their arrival, authorities discovered a body of a 25-year-old man and an injured 40-year-old man, according to the police chief. Investigators believe the shooting is a result of an altercation between the two men.

No word on any pending charges against the 40-year-old or on his condition at this time.

The case remains under investigation with the assistance of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.