Altercation leads to fatal shooting in Alamo, investigation underway
ALAMO – An investigation into an early morning fatal shooting is underway in Alamo.
Chief Richard Ozuna with the Alamo Police Department says officers responded to a call just before 3 a.m. Wednesday of shots fired at the 300 block of Laura Drive.
Upon their arrival, authorities discovered a body of a 25-year-old man and an injured 40-year-old man, according to the police chief. Investigators believe the shooting is a result of an altercation between the two men.
No word on any pending charges against the 40-year-old or on his condition at this time.
The case remains under investigation with the assistance of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville ISD awarded $14,000 grant to help run meal pick-ups more efficiently
-
Brownsville city commissioners discuss latest coronavirus testing data
-
Sharyland holds drive-by graduation for top 10 students
-
High school sweethearts say Edinburg prom cancellation not spoiling experience
-
South Padre Island task force reinforcing sand dunes ahead of hurricane season