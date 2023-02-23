Alton family dealing with loss of home due to fire

An Alton family is on the road to recovery after their house burnt down over the weekend.

The family says they were woken up in the middle of the night by the smell of the smoke.

The family of three says they have nothing but clothes on their back.

"In whatever they can help us, no matter how small the help for us is very big because this seems like a nightmare to me, a bad dream, which we expected, and we worked hard to build the house,” a family member said.

A family member said it took firefighters about an hour to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.