Alton PD gives gift cards instead of citations ahead of Christmas holiday

The Alton Police Department handed out gift cards instead of traffic citations, Thursday, all in the spirit of Christmas.

More than 75 gift cards were donated and passed out to people pulled over for minor traffic violations throughout the city.

"These programs go a long way in helping bridge the gap between the relations between the community and the police department," Alton Police Chief Jonathan Flores said.

