Alton Police now using virtual reality to train officers

The Alton Police Department is training their officers through a new virtual program.

The program puts trainees in a virtual reality using projectors, camera sensors and a supervisor using a laptop to choose from several different scenarios based on a trainee's response.

"We want our officers to act appropriately, to respond appropriately and not to use excessive force but the necessary force needed in a situation," Police Lt. Michael Martinez said.

