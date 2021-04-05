Alton police search for suspect accused in aggravated robbery

The Alton Police Department is searching for information on a suspect accused in an aggravated robbery that happen at approximately 1:04 a.m. on Sunday at 1921 West Main Avenue at El Rancho drive-thru.

On arrival officers verified that a male subject wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans entered the store, displayed a knife and demanded money from the clerk.

Police say the unknown suspect took off on foot with $200.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department at (956) 432-0700