Alton police searching for missing man

Photo credit: Alton Police Department

The Alton Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Jacob Jay Villarreal, 24, was last seen in Alton on Dec. 17 at about 9:45 p.m. off Dawes Avenue.

Police say he was getting into a white passenger car of an unknown make or model.

Villarreal is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts and a blue shirt.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Alton Police Department at 956-432-0700.