Alton police seeking man accused of aggravated robbery and burglary

The Alton Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who is suspected of committing an aggravated robbery and burglary of habitation at two separate locations.

Anyone with information on the individual is asked to please contact the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 956-432-0700.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, police are urging the public to contact the Alton Crime Stoppers at 956-585-8477.