Alton police: Toddler injured in UTV crash, intoxicated driver arrested

Jose Eduardo Castro. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records.

A 21-year-old man was arrested following a UTV crash that hospitalized his 2-year-old passenger, according to the Alton Police Department.

Alton police officers responded to a UTV rollover on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:45 a.m. where they made contact with the driver — identified as Jose Eduardo Castro — who police determined was intoxicated, according to a news release.

Castro’s passenger — a toddler — sustained minor injuries from the rollover crash and was transported to a local hospital, the release added.

Alton police Chief Mark Perez said Castro and the toddler were related, but details of their exact relationship weren’t immediately available.

Castro was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, and endangering a child.

Jail records show Castro was released from jail that same day on a $5,000 bond.