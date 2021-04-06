Alton police: Two teens accused of stealing clothing, charged with aggravated robbery

Credit: MGN Online

Two teens accused of stealing clothing from an Alton apartment on Sunday have been charged with aggravated robbery, according to the Alton Police Department.

In a social media post Monday, the Alton Police Department said officers responded to the 1300 block of West St. Francis Street in reference to an aggravated robbery.

According to police, the victim reported four suspects, with at least one of them brandishing a knife, entered the residence and stole clothing and other items of value.

Witness statements and surveillance video from the apartment complex helped identify Andres Bravo, 17, and Jocelyn Enriquez, 18, as suspects in the case, police said.

The two were subsequently apprehended and charged with aggravated robbery.

Anyone with any further information in the ongoing investigations is asked to call Alton Police at (956) 432-0700 or the TIPS line at (956) 584-8477.