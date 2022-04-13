Alton robotics team showcase talent, skills
A robotics team in Alton is getting ready to represent the Valley on the world stage.
It can cost around $10,000 just to build the robot and register a team, but for the kids on the Rogue-Rangers Legacy, it's worth it.
For students living in smaller, economically challenged areas, this is a chance at higher education.
Unlike schools that have a similar robotics or STEM program, this program is completely run by grants and donations.
If you would like to help them, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Valley organizations hold job fair for people with criminal records
-
Alton robotics team showcase talent, skills
-
5 on Your Side: Some Alton residents not receiving mail deliveries
-
Beto O'Rourke blasts Abbott's DPS directive in fourth Valley visit since governor...
-
San Benito police: South Texas ISD student detained after gun found in...