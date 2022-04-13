x

Alton robotics team showcase talent, skills

5 hours 53 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, April 13 2022 Apr 13, 2022 April 13, 2022 8:51 AM April 13, 2022 in News - Local
By: Crystal Martinez

A robotics team in Alton is getting ready to represent the Valley on the world stage.

It can cost around $10,000 just to build the robot and register a team, but for the kids on the Rogue-Rangers Legacy, it's worth it.

For students living in smaller, economically challenged areas, this is a chance at higher education.

Unlike schools that have a similar robotics or STEM program, this program is completely run by grants and donations.

If you would like to help them, click here

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days