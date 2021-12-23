Alzalduas Park remains closed to the public

Anzalduas Park remains closed to the public as it’s continued to be used as a temporary migrant shelter.

The park has not been open since August when county officials made an agreement with the city of McAllen to start a temporary immigrant shelter to isolate new arrivals to control the spread of COVID.

Garland Hutchins, a bird watcher who used to frequent the park, said he addressed the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court back in August to ask how long the temporary shelter would be in place.

"And I have not got a response back from any of the commissioners," Hutchins said.

Channel 5 News reached out to Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal, who replied with a statement saying the health and safety of county residents remains a priority.

“As COVID-19 cases rise in Hidalgo County and variants such as Omicron continue to surge, Anzalduas Park will continue to serve as an emergency shelter for immigrants who test positive for COVID-19,” Villarreal said in the statement. “Due to its geographical location and natural barriers, Anzalduas Park keeps our residents safe from possible exposures."

Villarreal encouraged residents to use one of several other parks in the area, adding that he will bring up the concerns to the city of McAllen and discuss possible solutions.