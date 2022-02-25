Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old girl last seen in Fort Worth
An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for a missing 11-month-old girl last seen in Fort Worth.
Police are searching for Harmony Rodriguez, who was last seen on the 135000 block of Little River Road in Forth Worth at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. She's described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow and brown onesie, and is two feet, two inches tall and about 30 pounds.
Police are also looking for 26-year-old Lancelot Zaire Dawkins in connection with her abduction. Dawkins is a Black male who is six feet, two inches and 150 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and is driving a white Jeep Wrangler with unknown license plates, black trim and black steps.
Anyone with information about the girl's abduction is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.
More News
News Video
-
Residents concerned about safety of street intersection in Edinburg
-
Texas initiative aims to help people without housing
-
Bond reduced for teen brothers in Pharr homicide case
-
New UTRGV physics program expands learning opportunities in Valley
-
Woman arrested after fire engulfs McAllen home, no injuries reported