Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl last seen in San Antonio

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for a 13-year-old girl last seen in San Antonio.

Bella Martinez, 13, was last seen at about 1:30 Thursday on the 400 block of Hotwells Blvd. in San Antonio.

Martinez has brown eyes, black hair, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with Ice Cube on it, black ripped jeans and black Crocs with charms.

She's about 5'4" and weighs 170 pounds. Police believe Martinez is in grave or immediate danger.

Police are looking for 17-year-old Aryel Moreno in connection with her abduction.

Moreno has black hair and brown eyes. He's 5'7" and weighs about 200 pounds.

The suspect is driving a gold, Chevy Impala with a dent on the right side passenger door.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.