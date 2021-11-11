Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl last seen in Austin

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning for a 3-year-old girl last seen in Austin.

McKenzie Byrne, 3, was last seen on the 8800 block of Research Blvd in Austin, Texas, at 12:30 a.m.

McKenzie has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs about 30 pounds and is 3'2". She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and pink and purple pants.

Authorities are looking for 37-year-old Brian Byrne in connection with the girl's abduction. Brian is described as a bald white male with brown eyes. He weighs about 220 pounds and is 6'4". He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black basketball pants.

The suspect was last seen driving a 2012 silver Toyota Tundra with the license plate No. BP70978.

Police believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 737-228-9357.