Amber alert issued for infant and four missing children in Zavala County
Authorities in Zavala County issued an Amber alert for five children.
They’re searching for the following missing children:
Justine Kaylee Lopez, 10-years-old, 4 feet 5 inches tall, 80 lbs, with black hair and black eyes.
Jolyne Kaylynn Lopez, 9-years-old, 4 feet 3 inches tall, 60 lbs, black hair and black eyes.
Jordan Lopez, 4-years-old, 3 feet 3 inches tall, 40 lbs, black hair and black eyes.
Jayden Lee Lopez, 11-months-old boy.
The missing children were last seen at 11:25 am on August 10 in Crystal City, TX.
Police are looking for Ruben Lopez, 29-years-old, 5 feet 6 inches, 150 lbs, black eyes and brown hair and for Roxanne Fuentes, 31-years-old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 lbs, black eyes and brown hair in connection with this abduction.
The suspects are driving a gray 2008 Chevrolet trail blazer with Texas license plates MKV2702.
If anyone has information regarding this abduction, call the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office at 830-374-3615.
