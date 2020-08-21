Amber alert issued for missing 14-month-old boy in Colorado City

An Amber alert was issued on Friday for an abducted child from Colorado City, TX.

The Colorado City police department is searching for 14-month-old Klay Guzman, 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 30 lbs, has black hair and, brown eyes.

Police are looking for Matthew Guzman, 28 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 200 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes, in connection with his abduction.

The suspect is driving a 2014 white Chevrolet Silverado with Texas, license plate number of HKB4110.

The suspect was last heard from in Colorado City, TX.

Law enforcement officials believe this child is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado City police department at 325-728-5294.