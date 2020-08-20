Amber alert issued for two missing girls in Palo Pinto County

An Amber alert was issued Thursday for two girls last seen in Santo, TX.

The Palo Pinto County sheriff’s office is searching for Sarah Beth Hull, 11 years old, 5 feet tall, weighs 100 lbs, blonde hair and brown eyes, and Natalie Renea Hull, 13 years old, 5 feet tall, weighs 100 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials believe these children are in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Palo Pinto County sheriff’s office at 940-659-2085.











