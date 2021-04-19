Amber Alert issued for two teenage girls last seen in Seagoville, Texas

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

An Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning for two teenage girls last seen in Seagoville, a city located in the outskirts of Dallas.

Devany Betancourt, 16, and Marina Nelson, 17, were last seen at 2 a.m. on Sunday on 1724 South Highway 175 in Seagoville, Texas.

Betancourt has brown eyes and black hair. She is about 5'2" in height and weighs about 110 pounds.

Betancourt was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, a gold chain with bull and two gold rings.

Nelson has green eyes and brown hair. She is about 5'9" and weighs about 130 pounds.

Nelson was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt and shorts.

Law enforcement officials believe the girls are in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information about the missing girls are asked to call the Seagoville Police Department at 972-287-2999.