Amid migrant surge, organizations struggle to help those seeking asylum in the U.S.

Organizations devoted to helping asylum seekers in the United States are struggling to keep up with the demand.

Resource Center Matamoros is an organization that provides migrants with a safe space to access legal, medical and social support services.

Though members of the organization are from the Rio Grande Valley, the facility remains across the border in the city of Matamoros.

Representative from RMC Estuardo Cifuentes says seeking asylum is not an easy task.

"The process would normally be to get to the border," Cifuentes said. "And at one of the international bridges, solicit asylum. But at this moment, due to the COVID pandemic the ports are not open and you can't request asylum."

Cifuentes said the organization understands that every case is different.

"Together with RCM we have the project Rainbow Bridge Asylum Seeker," he said. "That's a problem that solicits the LGBTQ+ in which we have a place specifically for them."

Cifuentes said the organization will continue to work to help give those in need a better life.

RCM is asking for donations of blankets, clothing, masks and hygiene products. If you would like to make a donation click here.

For more information click here to visit the Resource Center Matamoros website.