Amid virus, Congress' leaders resist call for remote voting

By ALAN FRAM and MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Some lawmakers want Congress to allow remote voting in the House and Senate as the coronavirus spreads around the country. But congressional leaders are resisting the idea. The dispute pits the scourge of the infection against two centuries of tradition. It also underscores Washington's struggle to adapt to recommendations that evolve daily about how to handle the pandemic. Advocates of the voting change cite the health perils of traveling to the U.S. Capitol - especially by air - at a time when health experts want people to avoid crowds. But leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell oppose the change.

