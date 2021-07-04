x

Amity Takes Off

2 years 2 months 3 days ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 May 01, 2019 10:28 PM May 01, 2019 in Sports

WESLACO - Amity Ebarb is preparing to compete in three events at next week's state track & field meet. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has more on Weslaco High School's sophomore sensation.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days