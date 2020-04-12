An Easter marked by tornadoes, storms across the South

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A series of tornado warnings have north Louisiana residents on edge while much of the Deep South braces for severe holiday weather. There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage as the National Weather Service reported tornadoes over the northwest and north central parts of Louisiana. But utility companies reported thousands of power outages. The weather service says the greatest risk for strong Easter Sunday storms runs from northeast Louisiana and southeast Arkansas, across wide swaths of Mississippi and Alabama and into western Georgia. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves urged his state’s residents to pay attention to the weather.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.