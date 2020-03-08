Andrus, Williams helps PVAMU beat Alabama State 69-67

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) - Gerard Andrus had his first career double-double and Darius Williams scored all his 12 points in the second half to help Prairie View A&M beat Alabama State 69-67 on Monday night for the Panthers' 10th win in a row.

Andrus, a juco transfer, finished with 14 points and a season-high 11 rebounds. Antoine Lister added 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and Dennis Jones had nine points and nine assists for Prairie View.

Williams scored the first eight points, including two 3-pointers, in a 10-0 run that gave PVAMU (11-11, 9-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a six-point lead with 6:23 left. Reginald Gee hit a 3 to put Alabama State up 60-59 with two minutes left but Jones answered with a 3 before Williams made a layup to give the Panthers four-point advantage with 1:08 left. Gary Blackston hit 1 of 2 free throws to make it 67-65 with 31 seconds to go and, after a Hornets offensive foul, Taishaun Johnson made two foul shots with eight seconds remaining. Tobi Ewuosho added a layup at the buzzer.

Jacoby Ross led Alabama State (8-12, 6-3) with 19 points. The Hornets fell into a three-way tie with Texas Southern and Jackson State for second in the conference standings.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.