Animal shelter in Edinburg damaged after Hurricane Hanna

Hurricane Hanna didn’t just cause damage to homes, but also to a Valley animal shelter.

Parts of the roof of the Palm Valley Animal Shelter on Trenton is coming off. The property also experienced some flooding and the gate surrounding the facility is damaged.

"All of our animals were inside and we thought under shelter. We didn't really know if the roof was going to fall on them and it did. Fortunately no animals were injured, it was just that soft ceiling-tile debris and water that came in on them," said Donna casamento, executive director for palm valley animal society.

We're told the organization's other facility was also damaged in the hurricane.

They'll be holding a Wag-a-thon" event throughout the month of August to raise money for repairs.