Animal shelter in Sullivan City asks people to adopt due to low adoption rates

Another Valley shelter that takes in cats, dogs, and more says adoption rates are at an all-time low.

They are warning about stray overpopulation, even diseases that strays can spread and cause more problems.

RELATED: Over 20 dogs put down at PVAS due to overcrowding

"Within the last year, I think it's been the worst I've ever seen in all my years that I have been in rescue," Yaqui rescue coordinator Esmer Garcia said.

Yaqui is a non-profit animal rescue organization in Sullivan City that houses more than cats and dogs at their ranch. You can also find horses, cows, pigs, chickens, and one sheep. It adds up to over 200 animals.

"Your main focus is to educate people on spa neuter," Garcia said. "Of course, rescue the animal and get them into a forever living homes."

Garcia says the stray population is a problem for everyone in the community.

"And they do carry diseases," Garcia said. "We see a lot of parvo and distemper, and it's not something that can be transmitted to humans, but it can be transmitted to other pets."

Yaqui brings in stray animals, neuters them and gets them vaccinated against those diseases with the hope of getting them into a home.

Right now, they say adoption is at an all-time low, with just five adoptions at their organization within the last two months.

Since Yaqui is a no-kill organization, instead of euthanizing animals, they turn to organizations out-of-state that have space.

"Luckily for us, they take our dogs and actually that is what helps us clear our cattle so that we can save more animals because people are actually not adopting," Garcia said.

Some who have adopted recently are thankful to provide a safe home for the animals.

"Not so far ago, Molly was just a stray and malnourished dog," adoption/rescue parent Veronica Leal said. "So I don't know, I would like to invite people to give an opportunity to one of these stray dogs and see for yourself what a wonderful thing it is."