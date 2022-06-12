Animal Shelter Releases Dogs to Family Following Loved One’s Death

UPDATE (6/7): The dogs that were impounded at the Cameron County Animal Shelter are now home with their extended family.

Health Department officials say the Brownsville Spay and Neuter clinic paid for the vaccinations and adoption fees needed in order for the dogs to be released.

The cost of the fees ranged from $250 to $300 for each dog.

-----

OLMITO – An investigation into the death of an Olmito woman has taken a shift of focus to her dogs.

Cameron County officials took the dogs to the animal shelter and won’t release them to the woman’s family.

The county's environmental health director says they are waiting for approval from the sheriff’s office.

KRGV’s Taylor Winkel spoke to the woman’s sister and nephew who contacted CHANNEL 5 NEWS for answers.

Watch the video above for the full story.