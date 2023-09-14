Annual film fest underway in Edinburg

The South Texas Film Festival is kicked off its festivities on Wednesday in Edinburg.

The event is a way to promote visual arts and the growing film industry in the Valley.

Part of the film festival was for people to create a 3-minute film in just two days. The goal is to showcase local talent.

"We are hoping that with time, film productions will come into the Valley, and they will not bring their talent with them, but they will hire from within our region and so that's the main goal," Assistant Director for the City of Edinburg Cultural Arts Magdiel Castle said.

The film's created in this event will be screened Friday and will also be judged to see which ones are the best.

The film festival wraps up on Saturday.