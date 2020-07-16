Another 103 people in Starr County test positive for COVID-19

Starr County on Thursday announced that 103 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,318.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, said in a text message Thursday that 103 more people had tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest test results brought the total number of confirmed cases in Starr County to 1,318 since the pandemic started.

Of the total, 927 people remain in isolation, 386 people have recovered, and five people have died.

Anther 29 deaths are considered "pending," which means that doctors suspect the deaths are related to COVID-19 but are waiting on confirmation.