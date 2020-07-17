Another 22 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

Willacy County on Friday announced that another 22 people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Willacy to 462.

The Texas Department of State Health Services informed Willacy County that 22 people had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Willacy County.

The total included three children, three teenagers and 16 adults, according to the news release.