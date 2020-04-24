Another Navy warship at sea reports a coronavirus outbreak

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Navy says another warship at sea has reported a coronavirus outbreak and is returning to port. The Navy said Friday at least 17 USS Kidd crew members have tested positive for the virus. The destroyer was operating in the Caribbean Sea. The Navy says one sailor with symptoms was flown from the ship Thursday to a medical facility at San Antonio, where he tested positive for the virus. Rear Admiral Don Gabrielson says the sailor “is already improving and will self-isolate.” The Navy says it expects additional cases aboard the Kidd to be confirmed as it evaluates the extent of the outbreak. The USS Theodore Roosevelt has more than 800 cases.

