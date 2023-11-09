Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Mavericks

By The Associated Press



Dallas Mavericks (17-8, third in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (24-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Dallas. He ranks second in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game.

The Bucks are 13-1 in home games. Milwaukee is seventh in the league with 25.8 assists per game. Eric Bledsoe leads the Bucks averaging 5.7.

The Mavericks have gone 9-2 away from home. Dallas is 10-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Bucks and Mavericks match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 12.8 rebounds and averages 31 points. Khris Middleton has averaged 18.7 points and collected 5.1 rebounds while shooting 55.0 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Tim Hardaway Jr. ranks second on the Mavericks averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers while scoring 13.3 points per game and shooting 37.3 percent from beyond the arc. Seth Curry has averaged 1.7 assists and scored 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 118.5 points, 48.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 43.6 percent shooting.

Bucks: 10-0, averaging 123.4 points, 50.6 rebounds, 28.3 assists, eight steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points on 40.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Dragan Bender: out (ankle), Eric Bledsoe: out (leg).

Mavericks: Luka Doncic: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

