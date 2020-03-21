AP Exclusive: 1st fed inmate tests positive for coronavirus

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - An inmate at a federal jail in New York City has tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first confirmed case in the federal prison system. The federal Bureau of Prisons says the man is housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and complained of chest pains on Thursday, a few days after he arrived at the facility. Officials say he was taken to a local hospital and was tested for COVID-19. The inmate was discharged from the hospital on Friday and returned to the jail, where he was immediately placed in isolation. The Bureau of Prisons learned Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

