x

AP Explains: Vile US history of lynching of people of color

4 hours 41 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, June 14 2020 Jun 14, 2020 June 14, 2020 8:39 AM June 14, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS
Associated Press

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) - The United States Congress is once again at an impasse over a widely backed bill to designate lynching as a federal hate crime. Like previous attempts to pass anti-lynching legislation, the proposal is being blocked by a white southern representative, Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. Lynching is defined by Merriam-Webster as “to put to death (as by hanging) by mob action without legal approval or permission.” Throughout American history, lynching has been used as a tool of terror against people of color to maintain racist social orders and prevent people of color from voting, asserting human rights or seeking employment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days