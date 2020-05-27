AP-NORC poll: Half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and HANNAH FINGERHUT

Associated Press

Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if the scientists working furiously to create one succeed. Another 31% simply aren't sure, while 1 in 5 say they'd refuse. That's according to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Worldwide, about a dozen vaccine candidates are in early stages of testing in people or poised to begin. The findings released Wednesday show the public has a lot of questions. U.S. health officials insist safety is the top priority as the leading vaccine candidates move into larger studies.

