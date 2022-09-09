AP source: Angels, Allen agree to $8.5M, 1-year contract

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - After seven seasons with the Cleveland Indians, Cody Allen is looking to rebound with a new team.

Allen and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $8.5 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal, first reported by The Athletic, is subject to a successful physical. The agreement includes $2.5 million in available bonuses.

A 30-year-old right-hander, Allen had spent his entire career with Cleveland and is the franchise's leader in saves with 149. He struggled last season, posting a career-high 4.70 ERA while going 4-6 with 27 saves in 70 appearances. He split the closer's role after Cleveland traded for Brad Hand on July 19. Allen was 2-2 with six saves and five blown saves his last 19 appearances and had only two save opportunities - which he converted - in his final 13 regular-season games.

Allen has a 2.98 career ERA and had five straight seasons of a sub-3.00 ERA from 2013-17. He joins an Angels bullpen that was third in the American League in innings pitched (632) but 12th in saves (35) last season. Blake Parker led Los Angeles in saves with 14 but was not offered a contract following the season.

The Angels, entering their first season with Brad Ausmus as manager, signed starters Matt Harvey and Trevor Cahill earlier in the offseason.

Allen joins Michael Brantley, Andrew Miller, and Lonnie Chisenhall as players who have departed Cleveland this offseason after the Indians' run of three straight AL Central titles and the 2016 AL pennant.

