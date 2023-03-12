AP source: Biden to meet with family as he ponders 2020 bid

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

Former Vice President Joe Biden is wrapping up a busy stretch of events before stepping out of the public eye and holding private deliberations over whether he'll launch another campaign for president.

That's according to multiple sources familiar with Biden's thinking.

Biden will be in Washington on Wednesday to host holiday receptions with friends, including some backers from key early presidential primary states. He will host his final public event of 2018 Thursday in Utah.

Biden's looming private reflection comes while the Democratic presidential field is in flux. While some onetime prospects have said they won't run, Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke has emerged as an unlikely potential force.

As many as two dozen potential candidates could announce intentions to run for president by early next year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.