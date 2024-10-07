AP source: Cavaliers interview Spurs assistant coach Messina
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the meeting tells The Associated Press that the Cavaliers interviewed longtime Spurs assistant coach Ettore Messina.
Members of the team's front office met Wednesday with Messina, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. The Cavaliers have interviewed several NBA coaches after parting ways with Larry Drew following a 19-63 season.
Following an illustrious coaching career in Europe, the 59-year-old Messina joined Gregg Popovich's San Antonio staff in 2014. His overseas experience and time with the Spurs attracted him to the Cavaliers.
Messina is the sixth known candidate to meet with the Cavs. The team previously interviewed Spurs assistant Ime Udoka, Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley, Miami assistant Juwan Howard, Utah assistant Alex Jensen and former Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
Community celebrates life of fallen Cameron County deputy constable
-
Records: Government-contracted employee arrested after attempting to illegally transport 39 migrants in...
-
Driver dies after vehicle found overturned in Edinburg canal
-
Edinburg CISD: Middle school student brings toy gun onto school bus
-
Consumer Reports: What to buy in October 2024
Sports Video
-
St. Joseph Academy ring ceremony for state champion boys soccer team
-
Weslaco Museum honors Lady Panthers softball team with special exhibit
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
-
Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer
-
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win