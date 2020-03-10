x

AP source: MLB prefers teams flip sites if virus shuts parks

5 hours 4 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 March 10, 2020 6:08 PM March 10, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - A person familiar with the deliberations tells The Associated Press that if Major League Baseball is unable to play in front of fans at a team's home ballpark because of the coronavirus outbreak, the sport's first preference likely would be to shift games to the visiting team's stadium if possible. MLB anticipates government officials will decide whether it is safe to play in front of fans in each city. MLB would make determinations at the point when a ballpark has been ruled out. Baseball's preference is to play in front of fans and not in empty stadiums. Opening day is March 26.

