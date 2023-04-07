x

AP source: Yanks land ace Cole on record $324M, 9-year deal

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees have agreed to a record $324 million, nine-year deal, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press. Cole’s contract surpasses the deal Stephen Strasburg finalized with the Washington Nationals on Monday for most total money and annual average salary for a pitcher at $36 million. Agent Scott Boras negotiated both deals. The hard-throwing Cole transformed his career over the past two seasons with the Houston Astros. He went 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA this season, finishing second to teammate Justin Verlander in AL Cy Young Award balloting.

