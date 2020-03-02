x

AP sources: Buttigieg to endorse Biden at Monday rally in Dallas as moderates seek to unite behind former vice president

4 hours 40 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 March 02, 2020 1:18 PM March 02, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) - AP sources: Buttigieg to endorse Biden at Monday rally in Dallas as moderates seek to unite behind former vice president.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days