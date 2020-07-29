AP Top 25 Podcast: Kyler's choice, Alabama's staff turnover

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is considering a football career instead of baseball, but what kind of an NFL prospect is the undersized quarterback?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , ESPN's Tom Luginbill joins AP's Ralph Russo to discuss Murray's choice. Luginbill says if Murray was four inches taller he would have been the best quarterback prospect he has ever seen coming out of high school.

Murray's height, around 5-foot-10, might not be his biggest flaw to NFL scouts. At about 180 pounds, can he take an NFL pounding?

Luginbill and Russo also discuss Alabama's staff turnover and transferring quarterbacks, as well as look ahead to signing day the first week of February.

