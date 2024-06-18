Apertura de refugios por fuertes lluvias en Tamaulipas, México
El gobierno del estado de Tamaulipas, México, ha informado sobre la apertura de centros de refugios para asistir a los residentes de las áreas que se encuentran afectadas por fuertes lluvias.
Lista de refugios temporales en Tamaulipas aqui
