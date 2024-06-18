x

Apertura de refugios por fuertes lluvias en Tamaulipas, México

3 hours 52 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, June 18 2024 Jun 18, 2024 June 18, 2024 4:15 PM June 18, 2024 in Noticias RGV

El gobierno del estado de Tamaulipas, México, ha informado sobre la apertura de centros de refugios para asistir a los residentes de las áreas que se encuentran afectadas por fuertes lluvias.

Lista de refugios temporales en Tamaulipas aqui

