Appeals court sides with tech giants in activists' lawsuit

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit that accused Twitter, Facebook and other tech giants of conspiring to stifle the political views of a far-right activist and a conservative nonprofit. A three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled Wednesday that Laura Loomer and Freedom Watch Inc. don’t have any viable claims that the companies violated their First Amendment free speech rights. Twitter banned Loomer after she tweeted that Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar is “anti Jewish” and supports Sharia law. Omar is one of the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress,

