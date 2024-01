Arizona dog that went missing in Harlingen reunited with family

A dog that went missing in November in Harlingen has been reunited with its owners.

Maile was with family visiting Harlingen from Arizona when she got lost over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Both of Maile's owners took turns flying from Arizona to Harlingen to search over, and even had help from the community.

Both dog and owners were reunited on Monday.