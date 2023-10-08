Arizona latest state to shield lottery winners' names

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona is joining a growing number of states that are allowing winners of big lottery jackpots to stay anonymous.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Wednesday allowing winners of jackpots of $100,000 or more to request that their names not be made public. The move comes as privacy concerns are increasingly trumping lottery groups' wishes to publicize winners to boost sales and show that the games are fair.

Current Arizona law shields winners' names for 90 days.

Four years ago, just five states allowed anonymous winners, but the number has now grown to at least 10. A handful of others allow trusts to claim prizes.

At least eight state legislatures considered measures shielding winners' names this year. Virginia's governor signed one, while New Mexico's governor vetoed a winner secrecy measure.

