Army Spc. Miguel A. Villalon laid to rest
BROWNSVILLE – The fallen soldier Spc. Miguel A. Villalon, 21, was laid to rest in Brownsville on Saturday. He was killed in Afghanistan on Jan. 11 by a roadside bomb.
Villalon was living in Illinois, but had always called Brownsville his home, according to his mother.
From 2004 to 2013, school records show the Army specialist had attended schools in Brownsville’s school district.
