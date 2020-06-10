x

Around 400 street lights in South McAllen in the works to be replaced

By: Christian Colón

In District 4 in McAllen, some street lights do not work and others are too far apart. However, soon it will look different.

Ana Maria Maldonado has been living on Lucille Avenue for more than 30 years. She says she barely goes outside at night for her safety.

After Maldonado took action, the city joined in. About $100,000 put aside for new street lights and replacing the old ones with LEDs.

Around 400 lights in McAllen are planned to be worked on, according City Commissioner Tania Ramirez.

