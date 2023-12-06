Arraignment held for Alamo man accused in deadly motorcycle crash

An arraignment was held on Wednesday for an Alamo man connected to a deadly crash where police say alcohol was involved.

Freddy Lerma is charged with intoxication manslaughter. He's accused in a crash that left one motorcyclist dead.

The crash happened in Donna back in June. Police said Lerma crashed into a person, identified as 41-year-old Ricardo Torres, on a motorcycle on Business 83 near Val Verde Road. Torres died as a result of the crash.

Police say Lerma's truck smelled like alcohol when they showed up.