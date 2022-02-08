Arrest made after report of student with a handgun at Lasara ISD
A student was arrested Tuesday after a loaded gun was found in his backpack, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies from the sheriff's office were dispatched to Lasara I.S.D. in reference to a report of a student in possession of a handgun. Deputies met with the student, identified as Carlos Raul Martinez, at the school principal’s office, where they found a loaded .22 caliber semi-auto handgun in his backpack.
The serial number for the handgun had been filed off in his backpack, according to a news release.
Martinez was arrested and transported to the Willacy County Jail, where it was revealed the suspect had an active warrant. He has been charged with unlawfully carrying of a weapon in prohibited places, tampering with identification numbers and possession of controlled substance.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg residents express concern for proposed subdivision on former industrial site
-
Suspect sought in theft at Weslaco hardware store
-
Hidalgo County Elections Department tests new hybrid voting machines
-
Financial assistance available for veterans in Hidalgo County
-
McAllen police searching for person of interest in assault investigation