Arrest made after report of student with a handgun at Lasara ISD

Carlos Raul Martinez. Photo credit: Willacy County Sheriff's Office.

A student was arrested Tuesday after a loaded gun was found in his backpack, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the sheriff's office were dispatched to Lasara I.S.D. in reference to a report of a student in possession of a handgun. Deputies met with the student, identified as Carlos Raul Martinez, at the school principal’s office, where they found a loaded .22 caliber semi-auto handgun in his backpack.

The serial number for the handgun had been filed off in his backpack, according to a news release.

Martinez was arrested and transported to the Willacy County Jail, where it was revealed the suspect had an active warrant. He has been charged with unlawfully carrying of a weapon in prohibited places, tampering with identification numbers and possession of controlled substance.