Arrest made in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Brownsville

Jose Rocha. Photo Credit: Brownsville Police Department

A 36-year-old man went before a judge Friday after police charged him in the death of a cyclist.

Jose Rocha was accused of being the man behind the wheel of a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of Enrique Garza, 54.

Police responded to the 1000 block of East Elizabeth St. on Monday at around 11:30 p.m. in response to a fatal auto-pedacyclist accident, according to the Brownsville Police Department. A vehicle had struck Garza while he was riding his bike and fled the scene, according to the department.

Garza was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Brownsville Police Accident Investigation Team obtained footage of the accident from the Downtown Camera System that showed a white Mercedes-Benz 28C was seen striking the victim, the department said in a social media post.

The Brownsville Police Criminal Investigations Unit located the vehicle, leading to Rocha’s arrest on Thursday.

Rocha had his bond set at $180,000 and was charged with manslaughter, accident involving death and tampering with physical evidence, according to the social media post.

The arrest was made without incident, the social media post stated.